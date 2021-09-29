Mkhize’s associates Mather and Mitha 'tried to duck Digital Vibes SIU probe'

A damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report has revealed how Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, who are close friends and associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize, initially refused to answer questions relating to the probe.

This, the SIU report says, was because they feared incriminating themselves.

However, their move — which was similar to a tactic employed by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni during her testimony at the state capture commission in November last year — did not come in handy as it was later thwarted after the disbanding of an inquiry.

In November last year, TimesLIVE reported that Myeni told commission chair, deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo: “Chairperson, may I please not answer just in case I incriminate myself.”

The SIU said in the report, which was released publicly on Wednesday morning, said Mather and Mitha were subpoenaed for questioning regarding their involvement in the National Health Insurance (NHI) and Covid-19 media campaign related to the R150m tender awarded to Digital Vibes.