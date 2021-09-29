South Africa

POLL | Should political parties be held to account for promises not kept?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 September 2021 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema is among the politicians who have made promises in the lead up to local elections in November. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema is among the politicians who have made promises in the lead up to local elections in November. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

It is election season, which means promises galore.

In the past few days, several politicians have made eye-catching pledges should they be elected.

Among its promises, the ANC vowed to bring economic reform, revive local government, improve service delivery, eradicate hunger and create more jobs. The party has also promised to develop a smart city on the coast.

The main opposition party the DA promised, among other things, to make six Western Cape municipalities “load-shedding proof”.

The EFF promised to build RDP houses in Sandton, introduce a property wealth tax, house the homeless and provide free electricity, municipal bursaries and grave sites to the poor.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba vowed, among other things, to offer “real” service delivery, stop union dictatorships and get rid of “thieves” in government positions.

The promises have sparked excitement in some and hesitation in others as they weigh in on whether the pledges will amount to anything.

