POLL | Should political parties be held to account for promises not kept?
It is election season, which means promises galore.
In the past few days, several politicians have made eye-catching pledges should they be elected.
Among its promises, the ANC vowed to bring economic reform, revive local government, improve service delivery, eradicate hunger and create more jobs. The party has also promised to develop a smart city on the coast.
The main opposition party the DA promised, among other things, to make six Western Cape municipalities “load-shedding proof”.
The EFF promised to build RDP houses in Sandton, introduce a property wealth tax, house the homeless and provide free electricity, municipal bursaries and grave sites to the poor.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba vowed, among other things, to offer “real” service delivery, stop union dictatorships and get rid of “thieves” in government positions.
The promises have sparked excitement in some and hesitation in others as they weigh in on whether the pledges will amount to anything.
SA has high UNEMPLOYMENT, CRIME, POVERTY, CORRUPTION, MURDER & RAPE, GBV rates.— Mr. LL Cool L. (@LoneRogueRanger) September 29, 2021
But our politicians visit voters once every 5 years to make same old, empty promises.
WHY?
1. The (gullible)VOTER is an IDIOT.
2. YOUR VOTES keep them EMPLOYED & having BODYGUARDS to protect
1/1
An election ballot box can reach thee most remote, secluded places in South Africa, but somehow pipes for clean, safe water, infrastructure, housing and sanitation CAN NOT. Year in and year out.... Just t-shirts and vibes.— 🎀𝒮𝑜𝓅𝒽𝒾𝑒 𝑀𝒶𝓂𝓅𝑒🎀 (@SophieMampe__) September 22, 2021
Twenty years of the same false promises https://t.co/QsXwmJPF8u— Life, in a Garden (@life_ina_garden) September 28, 2021
SA politics lacks nuance! Each political party is on its own lane and there isn’t any real competition between parties. Politicians can make futile promises knowing very well they will never be in a position to deliver because at the end only one party comes at victorious. 😏— orange plums (@TheeOnly_Shadi) September 27, 2021