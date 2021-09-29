South Africa

Two seriously injured in Gauteng structural collapse

29 September 2021 - 09:35
The remains of the Farmall house that collapsed on two people on Tuesday
Image: Emer-G-Med

A residential structure caved in on two people in Farmall, Gauteng, late on Tuesday leaving them severely injured.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics found the structure in ruins when they arrived on the scene.

“Two people were found to have sustained serious injuries, with one middle-aged man trapped under the debris and having sustained life-threatening injuries. 

“Rescue workers worked fervently to free him while advanced life support paramedics stabilised him using several interventions.”

The man was airlifted to hospital.

Van Reenen said local authorities will conduct an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

TimesLIVE

