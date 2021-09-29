South Africa

Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a school assistant

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 September 2021 - 09:00
Thousands of jobs are available to the youth as teaching assistants. Stock photo.
Thousands of jobs are available to the youth as teaching assistants. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Phase two of the Basic Education Employment initiative (BEEI) recently reopened, with the department of education offering 287,000 short-term positions for unemployed young people.

Applications for the initiative, which forms part of the presidential employment stimulus programme, closes on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE?

The department said it needs 192,000 education assistants and about 95,000 general school assistants.

Successful candidates will fill positions within schools, from reading assistance to ICT and curriculum implementation.

HOW LONG IS THE CONTRACT FOR?

All successful candidates will be placed in schools for five months, from November 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE MATRIC?

Those without matric are also encouraged to apply and will fill positions as handymen, sports and enrichment agents.

“To qualify as an education assistant, you must have passed matric English, while an NQF Level 4, 6 and 7 qualification certificate will be an added advantage.

"However, for placement as a general school assistant, a matric certificate is not required for infrastructure support and sports and enrichment agents, though trade certificates will be an added advantage,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

WILL I BE TRAINED?

Successful candidates will be given training.

IS THERE AN AGE LIMIT?

The initiative is open to anyone between 18 and 35 years old. You should not be in any education training or receiving any form of government grant. Youth who are disabled and women are encouraged to apply.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Applications can be made on sayouth.mobi.

There you can create a profile and submit your applications.

No walk-in applications will be accepted.

Once you have received an email saying you have been approved, you must send your:

  • CV;
  • testimonial from a school or community leader;
  • police clearance certificate;
  • while police clearance is being processed, submit an affidavit saying you don’t have a criminal record;
  • certificated copy of matric certificate or equivalent; and
  • certified copy of ID.

Education department has 287,000 vacancies to fill for unemployed youth

The education department has put out a call to unemployed youth to submit their applications for 287,000 short term positions that need to be filled.
News
2 days ago

Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future

Education department gives the go-ahead to extend the contracts of the 320,000 recruits employed countrywide
News
3 weeks ago

What you said: SA doesn’t want more R350 grants but job creation

The government should focus more on job creation than increasing the R350 social relief of distress grant, say TimesLIVE readers.
News
1 week ago

SA's unemployment crisis: Job hope fades in queue of despair

Precious Aphane woke up at 3am on Thursday so she could get to a nearby sports field where a local farm was hiring workers.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  2. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  3. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  4. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  5. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling