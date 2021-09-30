South Africa

Buying a small bakkie and building a new home on R3m jackpot winner's to-do list

30 September 2021 - 14:24
'I got the biggest shock of my life!' says a Lotto winner from Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

A 59-year-old Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner plans to buy a small bakkie and build a modest family home with his winnings.

“My wish has always been to buy myself a small bakkie for my personal use. I also plan on building a new house for my family, nothing too extravagant but a simple house that will be perfect for us,” said the man.

National lottery operator Ithuba said on Thursday he was one of two winners of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of about R7m from the draw on Wednesday September 22.

He said also on his list of priorities was to pay for his grandson’s tertiary education and assist his close family financially. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar Hoedspruit in Limpopo and he pocketed R3m.

He spent R40 on the winning ticket, manually selecting the winning numbers of 5, 17, 18, 21, 33, 47 and the bonus ball 30.

“After visiting my nearest store to validate my ticket, I was referred to the Ithuba offices in Limpopo to process and claim my winnings ... Not once did it cross my mind that I was one of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winners. After a couple of days I decided to visit the Ithuba offices, where I got the biggest shock of my life!”

The other winner has made contact with Ithuba.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners. “Our players come from all walks of life and are spread out across all provinces,” she said.

TimesLIVE

