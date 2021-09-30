COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We are all exposed to a huge amount of Covid-19 information but not all of it is reliable: WHO

September 30 2021 - 07:26

'We are guided by science': Ramaphosa on ending state of disaster

If it were up to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the state of disaster would be lifted today.

“I would like to see the state of disaster ending as soon as possible, but the science tells us otherwise and that is why we still have a state of disaster,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was addressing the media during an impromptu round table discussion at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.