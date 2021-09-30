COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | We are all exposed to a huge amount of Covid-19 information but not all of it is reliable: WHO
September 30 2021 - 07:26
'We are guided by science': Ramaphosa on ending state of disaster
If it were up to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the state of disaster would be lifted today.
“I would like to see the state of disaster ending as soon as possible, but the science tells us otherwise and that is why we still have a state of disaster,” said Ramaphosa.
The president was addressing the media during an impromptu round table discussion at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.
September 30 2021 - 07:06
How do I minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 at social gatherings?
Whether you plan to attend one of the political rallies being held ahead of the November 1 elections or take advantage of the warmer weather to attend a braai with friends, you may go to a fair share of social gatherings in the next few months. So how do you protect yourself from Covid-19 while out and about?
Under adjusted alert level 2 lockdown, gatherings are limited to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. These restrictions apply to political and religious gatherings, social events, and restaurants and bars.
Experts have been preaching the importance of social distancing, washing your hands/sanitising and wearing a mask whenever you are out of the house.
September 30 2021 - 05:30
