Four in court for robbing Durban metro cop and business

30 September 2021 - 14:25
Four KZN men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Metro police officer and a business on the same day
Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Durban metro policeman of his firearm and a business just hours later.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court, north of Durban, on Wednesday on robbery and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition charges.

Mbele said they allegedly confronted the police officer at a local food outlet on Sunday and demanded his firearm.

“At gunpoint they robbed the officer of his service pistol and cellphone and fled the scene in their gateway vehicle. A case of armed robbery was opened for investigation at Verulam police station.

“On the same day, the same suspects with two others proceeded to a business premises in Waterloo and robbed two victims of three cellphones, cash and airtime machines. A business robbery case was opened for investigation.”

Mbele said a police task team received information about their whereabouts on Monday and arrested four suspects aged between 19 and 36 at a Verulam house.

“They were found in possession of two firearms, including the one [stolen] from the police officer. A total of 18 rounds of ammunition, a magazine and cash to the amount of R2,300 were seized from the suspect.

“A vehicle that was used during the commission of crimes was impounded for further investigation.”

