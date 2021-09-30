South Africa

Hijacker with toy gun dies in church yard during police chase

30 September 2021 - 12:45
A hijacker was shot and killed by police in Gugulethu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a suspected hijacker who died in a church yard in Gugulethu, Cape Town, after the police allegedly shot at him.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the man was allegedly involved in a car hijacking in Delft at about 5pm on Tuesday.

A woman driving into her garage was held up by two armed men who made off with her vehicle towards Gugulethu.

“When the two suspects saw the SAPS vehicle, they sped away.”

A chase ensued and the hijacked vehicle crashed into a wall.

“The suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. They were chased by SAPS members.

“When the driver of the hijacked vehicle was about to jump over a wall that leads to a church yard, he pointed a firearm at police.”

Langa said officers allegedly shot the man several times as he tried to scale the wall. “He landed in the church yard, where he was declared dead. It was discovered that the deceased had a toy gun.”

Langa said the second suspect was arrested.

“The description of the suspects that was given by the victim of the car hijacking fits the description of the deceased.

“His parents have been notified about his death accordingly.”

