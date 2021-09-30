How do I minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 at social gatherings?

Whether you plan to attend one of the political rallies being held ahead of the November 1 elections or take advantage of the warmer weather to attend a braai with friends, you may go to a fair share of social gatherings in the next few months. So how do you protect yourself from Covid-19 while out and about?

Under adjusted alert level 2 lockdown, gatherings are limited to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. These restrictions apply to political and religious gatherings, social events, and restaurants and bars.

Experts have been preaching the importance of social distancing, washing your hands/sanitising and wearing a mask whenever you are out of the house.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has added to this advice with 10 helpful tips to minimise the risk of catching Covid-19 at social gatherings.

Wash your hands with soap and water as soon as you arrive. Maintain a social distance of more than 1.5m at all times. Gather outdoors or in well-ventilated areas. Before your family arrives, set up the tables and chairs far apart. Wear your face mask at all times, except when eating. Avoid kissing, hugging and touching each other. Limit the number of individuals to less than 10 people. Avoid putting out toys that the children will touch and share. Avoid serving buffet-style where people will be required to serve using the same utensils. Have disposable cups with people's name on them so they use the same cup. If someone in your household is high-risk (over the age of 65, or has lung disease, asthma, diabetes, heart or kidney disease) avoid hosting a gathering at your home.

Furthermore, if you are feeling unwell, rather stay at home and quarantine. If you develop Covid-19 symptoms call a doctor or medical professional. Avoid public transport if you’re sick and stay home if you are at higher risk of serious illness.