'Local election dispute' sparks protest, blocked roads in Pretoria

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the department was on standby to respond.

“There was something brewing there and about 5am when it was reported that there was a blockage, we activated a vehicle to monitor the situation. We are aware that it’s in Kgosi Mampuru,” he said.

A person in the Salvakop area, who asked not to be named fearing intimidation, said people took to the street, decrying the ANC candidate selection process in Ward 8, Tshwane inner city.

“It’s about the list that is out of the ward councillor candidates. We had seven candidates, three women and four men. The first process of nominating a candidate was done and when we started with the process of bringing it to the community, there was no unity.

“A woman candidate who was successful was called at the IEC to fill the acceptance nominee form and submitted all her required documents. After a week they delivered picture boards to her house and the last process was for her to go take pictures.