No, Zuma will not address his supporters at Nkandla, says foundation

Jacob Zuma's foundation has refuted reports that the former president will be addressing his supporters following his release from hospital.

The foundation cleared the air this week after The Witness reported that Zuma would make his first virtual appearance at Nkandla since being granted medical parole.

It said the report was “fake news” and an “unnecessary invasion”.

“Any public appearance that Zuma wishes to make will be announced as such. Please consider everything fake news until the foundation announces otherwise,” said the foundation on its social media page.

Zuma was admitted to a military hospital for medical treatment in August, shortly after he began serving his 15-month jail term at the Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.

His undisclosed illness saw him granted medical parole by the department of correctional services and he will complete the rest of his sentence in a “system of community corrections”.