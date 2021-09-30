Police on the hunt as 12 men escape from Eastern Cape police cells
The dozen men escaped through a hole in the wall of the Mount Frere police station cells, before fleeing through a gap cut in a perimeter fence
At about 2am on Thursday, a dozen “dangerous” criminals escaped through a hole in the wall of an Eastern Cape police station, before clambering through a gap which had been cut into the perimeter fence.
The 12, who were facing mostly robbery, housebreaking and aggravated robbery charges, were still on the run more than 12 hours later.
One of the 12 is an alleged rapist.
Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the men made their break from the Mount Frere cells.
Their escape was only discovered when officers were conducting routine hourly patrols.
An “internal probe” would also be conducted into the escape.
“They [police officers] discovered a hole in the wall of a cell and 12 prisoners escaped through the hole. On further investigation, it was established that the perimeter fence near the cell block was cut.
“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, police must be contacted,” said Naidu.
The 12 were named, along with the charges they were facing, as:
- Luthando Mangaliso - rape;
- Sikhona Manyambela - aggravated robbery;
- Funisile Nodada - aggravated robbery;
- Ntokozo Diko - aggravated robbery;
- Mandla Mcukana - aggravated robbery;
- Bandile Banzi Blaai - aggravated robbery;
- Aphelele Aros - robbery
- Nkosikhona Ngcopheni- theft;
- Ayanda Madzikane - aggravated robbery;
- Luphumzo Sodladla - residential burglary;
- Mbonowenkosi Boto - aggravated robbery; and
- Spelele Ngqetho - aggravated robbery.
“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these criminals is asked to contact the Mount Frere station commander Col Fundiswa Mhlamanzana on 082-499-2480 or 039-255-0550, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.”
TimesLIVE