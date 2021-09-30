Rejected for the R350 grant? Here's what 'debtor' status means

You have been rejected for the R350 grant and your status says 'debtor', what does it mean?

More than 3.7-million applications were declined in the last round of payments and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cleared the air on what each rejection message means.

What does 'debtor' status mean?

This means applicants were paid in the last round of grant payments. However, when audits were conducted it was found that they do not qualify and need to pay back before they are considered for this round.

“You are regarded as a debtor if the auditor-general’s findings indicate that you have other sources of income and Sassa previously paid you when you didn’t qualify,” said the agency.

“It is expected that the client should pay the money back as cited in section 10.1 of the ministerial directions which states Sassa may recover all monies paid to any person in the event that such a person irregularly benefited or was not entitled to benefit from the social relief distress grant.”

How will I know if my R350 grant is on 'debtor' status?

The agency said applicants will be notified that they owe Sassa and will have to settle the debt.

“The application status on the SRD website, WhatsApp and SRD operating system will indicate debtor.

“You cannot lodge an appeal for reconsideration if you are identified as a debtor,” said Sassa.