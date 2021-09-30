South Africa

Rejected for the R350 grant? Here's what 'debtor' status means

30 September 2021 - 09:00
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cleared the air on what “debtor status” means regarding the R350 social relief of distress grant. File photo.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cleared the air on what “debtor status” means regarding the R350 social relief of distress grant. File photo.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

You have been rejected for the R350 grant and your status says 'debtor', what does it mean?

More than 3.7-million applications were declined in the last round of payments and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cleared the air on what each rejection message means.

What does 'debtor' status mean?

This means applicants were paid in the last round of grant payments. However, when audits were conducted it was found that they do not qualify and need to pay back before they are considered for this round.

“You are regarded as a debtor if the auditor-general’s findings indicate that you have other sources of income and Sassa previously paid you when you didn’t qualify,” said the agency. 

“It is expected that the client should pay the money back as cited in section 10.1 of the ministerial directions which states Sassa may recover all monies paid to any person in the event that such a person irregularly benefited or was not entitled to benefit from the social relief distress grant.”

How will I know if my R350 grant is on 'debtor' status?

The agency said applicants will be notified that they owe Sassa and will have to settle the debt. 

“The application status on the SRD website, WhatsApp and SRD operating system will indicate debtor. 

“You cannot lodge an appeal for reconsideration if you are identified as a debtor,” said Sassa.

When can I collect my payment at a post office?

Approved applicants can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.

Here’s when you can collect your money in October:

080 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26

081 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27 

082 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28

083 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29

084 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25

085 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26

086 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27

087 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28

088 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29 

089 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25

READ MORE

Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October

Beneficiaries can access their payments at some supermarkets provided they have their ID numbers.
News
1 day ago

You may soon be able to collect your R350 grant at Spar - post office hopes to get stores on board in small towns

The post office is hoping to get other supermarkets, including Spar, on board to enable people from small towns to collect their R350 grants at the ...
News
1 week ago

Unemployed child grant caregivers without an ID can apply for the R350 grant – here's how

Unemployed child grant caregivers who do not have identity documents can apply for the special relief of distress grant, the agency said on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  4. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

'Be considerate to Mkhize': Ramaphosa reveals thoughts on Digital Vibes saga
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...