Stumped: Voortrekker Monument team 'sorry' for chopping down protected trees

Management at the Voortrekker Monument have sent out an apology letter after a public outcry about the chopping down of trees around the monument site.

According to the managers, they were cleaning up a replica route of the Great Trek and wanted to restore the site according to the monument's archives “on what the original vision was of what the gardens around the monument should look like”.

But experts who visited the site said some of the trees chopped down were protected species, under the National Forests Act of 1998, and others were older than 60, which means they are also protected. Experts charged that many of the trees cut down had a role to play in the Great Trek, and that the new conditions, without the shade of the trees, would lead to the death of the remaining plants, which in 1961 were donated by mayors in towns which had been part of the Great Trek route.

They say the new landscape is hot, will encourage soil erosion, weeds and alien plants will thrive.

The whistle was blown on September 9 after a member of the Trees in Africa Facebook group, Shane Paul, posted photos of the now barren monument on the social media site.

“Today I saw destruction of trees like I have never seen before,” he wrote.