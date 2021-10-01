South Africa

Alert level 1 is here, SA - here's how your life may change under the new restrictions

01 October 2021 - 09:00

SA is officially under alert level 1 of lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening. 

His latest national address came after the president moved SA to alert level 2 on September 12. He attributed the easing of the restrictions to a drop in daily infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

More than 17-million South Africans have been vaccinated since the launch of the vaccination drive, with more than 8.8-million people fully vaccinated. Ramaphosa said this is more than a fifth of the adult population.

He urged more eligible adults to help the fight against Covid-19 by vaccinating at public and private health facilities.

Here's how your life will change in five ways under level 1:

You now have a new curfew, but still can't be out after midnight

Curfew is now from 12 midnight to 4am. This means non-essential establishments like gyms, restaurants and bars should close by 11pm to allow employees to travel home before the curfew.

You can now have 2,000 people over at your outdoors wedding

Mass gatherings are allowed under level 1, provided the numbers do not exceed 2,000 outdoors and 750 indoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate 750 people, no more than half of the capacity may be used to allow for appropriate social distancing and ventilation.

More may now attend funerals, but still no after tears

No more than 100 people may attend funerals and after tears and night vigils are still not allowed. This regulation has remained constant since the start of lockdown in March last year.

You can't buy booze after 11pm

Liquor traders are permitted to sell alcohol under their normal licensing requirements before 11pm. Alcohol may not be sold during curfew hours and consumption is not allowed in public spaces. 

Vaccine certificates 

Ramaphosa did not give a date of implementation of vaccine certificates but said these will allow jabbed individuals access to certain venues, activities and travel.

It can be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status. Our approach is informed by World Health Organisation guidelines and is in line with international best practices,” he said. 

READ MORE

Mass gatherings allowed as Ramaphosa moves SA back to lockdown level 1

The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May this year.
Politics
15 hours ago

We could save 20,000 lives, says Ramaphosa as he pleads for SA to vaccinate

As President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA to lockdown level 1 from Friday, he announced that the health department was gearing up to issue mandatory ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Gauteng is ready to move to level 1, says David Makhura

Should the national state of disaster be scrapped?
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed