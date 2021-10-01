Alert level 1 is here, SA - here's how your life may change under the new restrictions
SA is officially under alert level 1 of lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening.
His latest national address came after the president moved SA to alert level 2 on September 12. He attributed the easing of the restrictions to a drop in daily infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
More than 17-million South Africans have been vaccinated since the launch of the vaccination drive, with more than 8.8-million people fully vaccinated. Ramaphosa said this is more than a fifth of the adult population.
He urged more eligible adults to help the fight against Covid-19 by vaccinating at public and private health facilities.
Here's how your life will change in five ways under level 1:
You now have a new curfew, but still can't be out after midnight
Curfew is now from 12 midnight to 4am. This means non-essential establishments like gyms, restaurants and bars should close by 11pm to allow employees to travel home before the curfew.
You can now have 2,000 people over at your outdoors wedding
Mass gatherings are allowed under level 1, provided the numbers do not exceed 2,000 outdoors and 750 indoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate 750 people, no more than half of the capacity may be used to allow for appropriate social distancing and ventilation.
More may now attend funerals, but still no after tears
No more than 100 people may attend funerals and after tears and night vigils are still not allowed. This regulation has remained constant since the start of lockdown in March last year.
You can't buy booze after 11pm
Liquor traders are permitted to sell alcohol under their normal licensing requirements before 11pm. Alcohol may not be sold during curfew hours and consumption is not allowed in public spaces.
Vaccine certificates
Ramaphosa did not give a date of implementation of vaccine certificates but said these will allow jabbed individuals access to certain venues, activities and travel.
“It can be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status. Our approach is informed by World Health Organisation guidelines and is in line with international best practices,” he said.