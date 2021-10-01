South Africa

Case against men accused of murdering whistle-blower Babita Deokaran postponed

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
01 October 2021 - 12:12
Six men accused of the murder of Gauteng health department official, Babita Deokaran, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday.
Six men accused of the murder of Gauteng health department official, Babita Deokaran, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Alon Skuy

Friday’s bail application of the six men accused of murdering Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran has been postponed. 

Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court. The men are accused of murdering Deokaran outside her home south of Johannesburg in August.

Deokaran had been instrumental in blowing the whistle on alleged corruption around the department’s procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment.

In the postponement application request, prosecutor Steven Rubin told the court that at the accused’s next appearance the state would apply for certain parts of the bail hearing to be heard in-camera.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the postponement was requested because of technical issues with the court’s audio recording devices.

She said the in-camera application would be made because of certain sensitivities around the investigation. “The application will be for certain parts of the bail hearing to be held in-camera.

“At the next appearance the state will provide the court with reasons for this application.”

She said the bail hearing had been postponed to October 5 and October 8.

READ MORE

Threatening messages and dodgy tenders: Hawks zero in on Deokaran murder motive

Among the irregularities the whistleblower red-flagged was a contract for the supply of hospital beds in Ekurhuleni
News
4 days ago

Whistleblowers are key to fighting SA corruption. It shouldn’t be at their peril

Business people, politicians and civil society bodies must push for a system that incentivises and protects them
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Corruption Watch reports on 'extensive rot' in public and private sectors

Abuse of power and extortion by the police, sextortion by school principals and ongoing Covid-19-related graft feature prominently in the 2021 ...
News
1 week ago

Murder of Babita Deokaran highlights need to protect whistle-blowers: Ayanda Dlodlo

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was speaking at the launch of the Public Administration Ethics Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit, which ...
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Whistleblowers are heroes, yet SA treats them like villains

Systems and laws that supposedly guarantee protection didn’t save Babita Deokaran. It’s simply not good enough
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed