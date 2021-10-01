South Africa

Court terminates man’s abortion tablets business

01 October 2021 - 14:59
A man was sentenced to five years behind bars for illegally selling abortion pills. Stock photo.
A man was sentenced to five years behind bars for illegally selling abortion pills. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Henadzi Pechan

The regional court in East London has handed a five-year jail sentence to a man bust for illegally selling abortion pills.

Johan Turyamureba, 25, was sentenced on Thursday following his conviction on charges of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The Hawks swooped on Turyamureba during a sting operation in August.

“The East London based Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau, in an intelligence-driven operation together with the East London crime intelligence unit, arrested Turyamureba for allegations of selling Cytotec tablets to members of the community in East London,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“Cytotec tablets are in the schedule 4 category under the act, which means they can only be dealt, sold and distributed by registered medical practitioners or pharmacists.”

Suspects sought after uncut diamonds seized in Kimberley

Unpolished diamonds worth about R41,000 were seized in the Northern Cape in a joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and ...
News
9 hours ago

Mgolodela said Turyamureba was arrested during a sting operation after selling pills worth thousands of rand.

“Between August 17 and 21, three successful purchases of abortion tablets were conducted during the clandestine operation. On August 27, 26 tablets worth R4,500 were confiscated and Turyamureba was immediately arrested.

“He made his first court appearance on August 30 and was convicted after appearances in the East London regional court.”

The court handed Turyamureba a five-year prison sentence or R50,000 fine.

“He further received a five-year suspended sentence.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crocodile found in Joburg home as police clamp down on dodgy activities

Five people were arrested after the police acted on tip-offs about alleged drug dealing in Johannesburg this week.
News
4 hours ago

SA is one of world’s worst nations on UN organised crime index

Index paints a gloomy picture of the global scourge, which has increased during the pandemic
News
2 days ago

Joburg nurse charged with selling 'fake' Covid-19 certificates 'also had abortion pills'

The Parkhurst Clinic nurse who was bust at the weekend for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative certificates was also allegedly found with ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed