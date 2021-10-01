South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil reports nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases

01 October 2021 - 06:32 By TIMESLIVE
Men wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way in the heavy rain caused by Typhoon Mindulle in Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2021.
Men wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way in the heavy rain caused by Typhoon Mindulle in Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

October 01 2021 - 06:32

Brazil reports 27,527 new coronavirus cases, 627 deaths

Brazil recorded 27,527 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 627 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 596,749, according to ministry data.

-Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed