South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 1,635 cases and 79 deaths in 24 hours

01 October 2021 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE
There were 1,635 new Covid-19 cases and 79 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.
There were 1,635 new Covid-19 cases and 79 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.
Image: 123rf/flyalone

There were 1,635 new Covid-19 cases and 79 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.

This means that there have been 2,904,307 infections and 87,705 deaths since the virus outbreak in March last year.

The new infections came at a low 4.4% positivity rate.

The province that recorded the highest number of new cases was the Western Cape (412), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (340). There were no other provinces with more than 200 cases in the past day, with Gauteng recording 194 infections and the Eastern Cape 193.

The NICD said that there were 114 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 6,466 people are currently being treated in the country's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

How do I minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 at social gatherings?

Here are helpful tips to minimise the risk of catching Covid-19 at social gatherings.
News
1 day ago

Half of Gautengers who lost jobs due to Covid-19 are still unemployed: survey

The Quality of Life Survey has found the Covid-19 pandemic has raised the percentage of households living below the average poverty line to 36% from ...
News
3 hours ago

'We remain sceptical about vaccine certificates' - Cosatu

Cosatu has called for health authorities to take Covid-19 vaccination the people, including townships, informal areas, taxi ranks, churches, farms ...
Politics
12 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting