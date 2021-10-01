Do I need to be vaccinated if everyone around me is?

South Africa

01 October 2021 - 07:00
Getting vaccinated is like wearing a mask, it isn't just about protecting you but also those around you.
Most viruses and diseases spread through person-to-person contact. When one person gets the virus, it can easily spread to other people and the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer chances a virus has to spread.

“Vaccination is a simple, safe, and effective way to protect people against harmful diseases, before they come into contact with them. It uses your body’s natural defences to build resistance to specific infections and makes your immune system stronger,” government experts say.

When people get vaccinated they do not just protect themselves but also those around them, said the experts.

“Vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent disease and save lives. When we get vaccinated, we do not just protecting ourselves, but also those around us. 

“Some people, like those who are seriously ill, are advised not to get certain vaccines so they depend on the rest of us to get vaccinated and help reduce the spread of disease.” 

How soon am I protected after getting the jab? 

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said it typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.

The NICD said good data is emerging showing that breakthrough asymptomatic infections — Covid-19 infections after vaccination — are uncommon within 10 days after one dose and extremely uncommon after two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“The infections after vaccination are usually mild and do not require hospitalisation,” said the NICD.

