Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? Here’s why

The same can happen with newly unemployed applicants if the system does not reflect their new status.

Applicants who are found to have funds of more than R595 during the vetting process can also be rejected unless the funds are from a Sassa child-related grant.

Memela-Khambula urged applicants who have not received feedback on their appeals to be patient, and assured them the agency is working around the clock to finalise the vetting process by the banks.

Sassa has received nearly 14 million applications since August and has approved 8.3 million applicants, with more than 5.6 million having received payments by September 2021.

The agency continues to receive an influx of grant applications.