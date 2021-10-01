'Let's clean house,' plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Ruben Richards has worn many hats in his lifetime.

He was an academic, writer, executive secretary for the TRC, senior member of the Scorpions, businessman and more recently a farmer in the Olifants Valley in the Western Cape.

If someone of his stature is willing to stand as an independent candidate in the municipal elections, then you know the frustration on the ground is far more than just rhetoric.

Like many others, he says it is time to get away from petty party politics and ideology and to focus on service delivery and restoring people's dignity.

That is how he became the chief of Cederberg First, a Section 15 organisation that has a candidate in each of the six wards of the Cederberg district in the upcoming municipal elections.