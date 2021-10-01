National 'welcome prayer' planned for Jacob Zuma in KZN

A welcome home event has been planned for former president Jacob Zuma following his release from hospital.

On Thursday the Jacob Zuma foundation announced a national welcome home prayer will be held on October 14.

Faith-based, religious organisations and non-governmental organisations and political parties are invited to the event.

“The foundation will host a welcome prayer for [former] president Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal. Faith-based, religious organisations and non-governmental organisations, including all political parties, are invited. Covid-19 protocols will apply. Finer details will be announced,” the foundation said on its social media page.