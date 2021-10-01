South Africa

PODCAST | The national shift in vaccine thinking

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
01 October 2021 - 07:55
An implementation plan for vaccine passports was due to go to the national coronavirus command council by the end of September. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dobledphoto

Listen to the episode here: 

Before SA had a secure and healthy stash of Covid-19 vaccines, there was a mighty push by the South African and African community to make sure that vaccines were being supplied equitably. 

However, now that we have a bountiful supply of vaccines and have hopes to vaccinate enough of the community to substantially curb transmission, a powerful “anti-vax” sentiment seems to have taken hold.

This sentiment became apparent after President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the potential development of a vaccine passport during a national address on September 19. 

At the same time, many industries and companies are considering, or even implementing, a mandatory vaccine policy.

The most recent example is the University of Cape Town, where the vast majority of the senate recently voted in favour of a mandatory vaccine policy.

In this episode of the Khwezi Science Report, host Tanya Farber is joined by Prof Keymanthri Moodley, director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University.

Prof Moodley discusses the mind shift around vaccinations and the legal and ethical implications of vaccine passports. 

