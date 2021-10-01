South Africa

Rhodes student dies after 21st birthday celebrations

01 October 2021 - 17:51 By Sue Maclennan
A third-year Rhodes University student died hours after his 21st birthday celebrations. Stock photo.
A third-year Rhodes University student died hours after his 21st birthday celebrations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A third-year BCom student and oppidan at Rhodes University died on Thursday morning. Rhodes University spokesperson Veliswa Mhlophe said the student, originally from Johannesburg, had celebrated his 21st birthday the day before his sudden passing.

“The cause of death has not yet been established and a forensic investigation is under way. Further details will be made available in due course,” Mhlophe said.

The university had offered counselling and support to Siphesihle Mazibuko’s friends. Students and staff who required counselling and support were encouraged to contact the counselling centre at the Steve Biko Building, Mhlophe said.

“As the Rhodes University community, we extended our sincerest condolences to his family, loved ones and everyone that knew him.”

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the police were called to a students' flat in African Street, Makhanda, at around 8am on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the student had been celebrating his 21st birthday. The next morning, they tried to wake him and couldn’t,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli confirmed that an inquest had been opened for further investigation.

DispatchLIVE 

READ MORE:

Murder case against man accused of killing and dismembering Nosicelo Mtebeni postponed

The murder case of Alutha Pasile, who is accused of the murder and dismemberment of University of Fort Hare (UFH) fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo ...
News
3 days ago

UFS student, friend shot dead in midnight robbery, death of another under investigation

Two University of the Free State students have died this week, in separate incidents in Phuthaditjhaba and on the Bloemfontein Campus.
News
1 week ago

Student stabbed to death at Eastern Cape university residence

A third-year human resource management student was fatally stabbed during an altercation with a fellow student at a Walter Sisulu University ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting