SIU considers default judgment after Nkandla architect fails to show up in court

Architect Minenhle Makhanya was a no-show at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday, when his “Nkandla” hearing was supposed to resume.

And now the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is attempting to claw back some of the more than R200m spent on former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead, is considering applying for a default judgment against him.

The hearing, which began on Monday, is being presided over by Special Tribunal judge Kate Pillay.

She has already heard most of the evidence of an SIU special forensic investigator who testified as to how the upgrade project ballooned in price from an approved R27.8m to about R216m under Makhanya's watch.

She said the entire project had been mismanaged and that the architect had not got approval for over-expenditure and over-designs from the department of public works.