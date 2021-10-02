South Africa

Alleged members of 'Al-Qaeda gang' due in court for kidnapping and murder

02 October 2021 - 15:38
North West police have arrested suspected members of the Al-Qaeda gang for murder and kidnapping.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Two alleged members of the Al-Qaeda gang are set to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on kidnapping and murder charges.

The police anti-gang unit arrested Tebogo Godfrey Marumo, 35, and Sizwe Morris Mazwi, 31, on Wednesday. North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the duo, and other suspected gang members, allegedly kidnapped and killed David Khutledi, 34, at his home in Jouberton in September.

“A group of nine males reported to be members of the Al-Qaeda gang arrived at Khutledi’s parental place, driving in a white BMW and black Volkswagen Golf,” said Myburgh.

“The group allegedly broke the door and forcefully entered the house and proceeded to the parents' bedroom where a 61-year-old woman and children were sleeping. The suspects climbed on top of the bed and attacked Khutledi, who was also stabbed with yet to be confirmed objects.

“His family members tried to intervene, but they were overpowered by the suspects, who ultimately put Khutledi inside the boot of the black Volkswagen Golf and drove off. Khutledi's body was later found in a vandalised house in Extension 13, Jouberton. Subsequent to police investigations, the black Volkswagen Golf was seized.”

Marumo and Mazwi appeared in court on Thursday. The case was postponed to  October 7. The investigation is continuing.

TimesLIVE

