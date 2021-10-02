Cop convicted of stealing money used to bait trap for criminals

A former Mthatha police captain is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of dipping into funds used to trap criminals.

The Hawks swooped on Rodney Two-boy Mpapela, 61, a former captain who was attached to the serious commercial crime investigation unit in the Eastern Cape city, in June. The crime dates back to 2007.

“On February 20 2007, an application for trap money amounting to R4,000 was made by the Hawks members for the purpose of conducting an investigation,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“The operation was conducted and the entire trap money was recovered from the target and registered at the local police station. It was later booked out by the investigators.