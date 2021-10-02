South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health department says it aims to jab 500,000 people by end of weekend

02 October 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
FILE PHOTO: Student Gabrielly Esperanca dos Santos, 18, receives a dose of Sinovac’s Coronavac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Butanta Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 16 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Carla Carniel/File Photo

October 02 2021

Smokers much more likely to get severe Covid-19 and die, say UK scientists

Smokers are more likely to get serious Covid-19 and die of the disease, a first-of-its-kind study has found.

UK researchers, who reported their discovery this week in the British medical journal Thorax, said active smokers have an 80% higher chance of needing to be admitted to hospital after a Covid-19 infection than those who do not smoke.

One in three SA men and one in 14 women smoke cigarettes regularly, according to the Tobacco Control Data Initiative dashboard.

October 02 2021 - 08:30

Health department says it aims to jab 500,000 people by end of weekend

