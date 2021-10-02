South Africa

Security guard shot in Durban jewellery heist dies

02 October 2021 - 10:12
Sihle Zulu, a tactical officer for Excellerate Services, died in hospital on Friday night after being shot trying to stop armed robbers on Wednesday.
Sihle Zulu, a tactical officer for Excellerate Services, died in hospital on Friday night after being shot trying to stop armed robbers on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The security officer who was shot on Wednesday after a robbery at a jewellery store at the Gateway mall in Umhlanga, north of Durban, has died. 

Sihle Zulu, a tactical officer with Excellerate Services, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Friday evening. The news was confirmed in a statement by the company. 

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I inform you that we have lost one of our Excellerate family members,” said the company.

“Tactical officer Sihle Zulu unfortunately succumbed to his wounds earlier tonight just before 8pm in the Umhlanga Hospital. He was shot on Wednesday during an armed robbery at Gateway when he attempted to take on a heavily armed gang.

“In his passing, we have lost not only a colleague but also a gentleman and friend, known for his passion for life and his work as a tactical officer. You have run your last race our comrade and it's time to rest and sleep on. May your soul rest in peace.” 

Zulu was shot in the parking lot of the mall after at least 10 armed men robbed Damjee Jewellers at gunpoint.

CCTV footage of the robbery was leaked shortly after the incident. 

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said Zulu was shot in the abdomen after trying to intervene in an armed robbery.

“According to witnesses, the store was ambushed by about 10 to 15 suspects, all armed. The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. Once stabilised the patient was taken to a nearby hospital.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Shots fired as gunmen storm jewellery store in Durban, one critically injured

A security officer is fighting for his life following a jewellery heist at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday ...
News
2 days ago

Four Kimberley officials in court over missing diamonds meant for training

A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to the arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape.
News
1 week ago

INVESTIGATION | How Gupta allies gamed SA’s diamond trade

Undervaluing the stones led to major losses for SA and small-scale miners who rely on the industry
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  5. National 'welcome prayer' planned for Jacob Zuma in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting