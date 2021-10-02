Student wants to create replacement milk to bottle-feed orphaned rhino calves

Stellenbosch University (SU) animal sciences postgraduate student Dakota Guy and her fellow researchers are trying to formulate replacement milk to be used to bottle-feed orphaned rhinoceros calves.

The efforts form part of her MSc studies in the animal science department at SU’s AgriSciences faculty.

Guy said orphaned rhino calves in SA were generally fed a commercial horse milk replacer, and sometimes a cattle milk replacer.

“It’s hard to believe, but horses and rhinos are related as they share an ancient relative and therefore have similar digestive systems,” she said.

Guy, who matriculated from Rustenburg Girls’ High in Cape Town, said the current recipe under development is already proving to be quite valuable and is being tested at rhino sanctuaries across the country.