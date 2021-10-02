South Africa

What you said: Keeping SA on UK red list is 'discrimination'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 October 2021 - 12:00
Readers weighed in on the UK red list debate.

Readers have responded with anger to the UK keeping SA on its travel red list.

Experts and officials from both countries met this week to discuss the latest trends around Covid-19, respective testing strategies, and the prevalence and risk posed to vaccination programmes by variants of concern.

Being on the red list means travellers who come from SA or who have travelled through the country are required to quarantine at their own expense before they can enter the UK. This could cost travellers thousands more for their trip.

Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor shared her frustration at SA still being on the list, despite submitting data to prove it was winning its fight against the coronavirus.

When you see information on the UK’s infection rate published by their government, you take that as factual. SA similarly publishes information on a daily basis. If the UK does not regard this information as factual, then there’s a much deeper problem,” she said. 

But there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

The health department said data and insights provided by SA experts this week would “feed into the next review of UK border measures which is due to take place within the next fortnight”.

EFF leader Julius Malema weighed in on the debate around the list, telling journalists this week that if the UK insists on having SA on its travel red list, so be it. 

40% of readers agreed with him.

The majority (54%) said SA is being discriminated against.

6% joked that they were not fazed as long as they could travel to Dubai or Mauritius.

On social media, readers debated the topic, with some saying the UK should drop SA from the list, while others said this should come with conditions.

Amanda Maas said the UK should ease restrictions, but only for fully vaccinated travellers.

“SA should also put UK on the red list, tit for tat,” wrote Khathu King Sikhwarich.

“Their country, their rules,” added Peter Bys.

