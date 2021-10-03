Cape Town's crime crackdown to receive a boost

A joint initiative by the City of Cape Town's safety and security directorate and the Western Cape provincial government is set to see a batch of 233 newly trained recruits cracking down on the flouting of bylaws before the holiday season.

The officers are attached to the new Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) aimed at stepping up crime prevention strategies in the Mother City.

The officers are all receiving peace officer training, training in bylaws and are required to pass a competency certificate as a traffic warden. Once they have fully completed their training and received their appointment cards, they will assume active duty.

Their deployment will take the overall number of qualified LEAP officers to 1,084.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said LEAP had proven to be successful, with officers making close to 3,000 arrests, seizing 81 firearms and shutting down 549 shebeens in the past year alone.

“The staff are doing excellent work and have helped ease the pressure on enforcement services across the board,” he said, adding that the new recruits would bolster the success rate of the programme.

He said LEAP officers are currently deployed in Kraaifontein, Harare and Site B in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Delft, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis, Nyanga and as a reaction unit in Gugulethu.

Next in line for deployments are Atlantis, Samora Machel, Philippi East and Gugulethu.

