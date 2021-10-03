COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Last day for health department to meet 500,000 vaccination target for the weekend
October 03 2021 - 11:58
Suspension of health officials 'must not' impede vaccine rollout: Parliament
The recent suspension of several high-ranking health officials implicated in the Digital Vibes fraud scandal should not impact on the stability of SA’s vaccine rollout programme.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health has called on the Department of Health to put contingency measures in place to ensure that the suspensions will not negatively influence the management of processes to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated.
During the week the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public its scathing report on the breach of procurement procedures and National Treasury’s note regarding the awarding of the Department of Health’s Covid-19 communications contract.
October 03 2021 - 05:24
#VoomaVaccinationWeekend: Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and FS Health MEC Ms Montseng Tsiu expressing gratitude to the community members of Tseki, outside Qwaqwa, who came responded to vaccination call in numbers #VoomaVaccinationWeekend #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica #Vaccinated pic.twitter.com/y6lgJGeXb3— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 2, 2021