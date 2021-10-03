Narrow escape for drivers in head-on collision on wet road
03 October 2021 - 16:43
Two motorists involved in an early morning head-on collision, that left their cars virtually unrecognisable, escaped the wreckage with only minor injuries.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the crash happened on the R512 near Lanseria International Airport early on Friday morning.
He said Netcare 911 had responded to the collision at 6,33am on Friday after receiving reports that two cars had been involved in a serious crash.
“Medics assessed the scene and found that two people had sustained minor injuries,” he said.
Both patients were treated on the scene and then taken to hospital for further checks.
TimesLIVE