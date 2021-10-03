Police make arrests in connection with spate of QwaQwa murders, robberies

Police in the Free State have arrested two suspects in connection with a spate of house robberies, murders and attempted murders in QwaQwa.

Two other suspects, both aged 27, were shot by the victim of the alleged house robbery last Monday and both are still under police guard at the hospital.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said on Sunday the two suspects aged 21 and 32 were arrested earlier this week for their involvement in attacks on students and community members in their homes. The suspects were armed with firearms and knives.

Makhele said a joint team effort of police officers comprising of the Phuthaditjhaba trio task team, the provincial anti-gang unit, Tseki detectives and crime intelligence made a breakthrough with the assistance of some students and community members.

The two suspects were charged with a number of murders and house robberies which occurred in various villages in QwaQwa two months ago and recently.

Some of the suspected stolen properties were seized.

The two men have already appeared before the Phuthaditjhaba and Tseki magistrates’ courts but were remanded in custody for further investigations, for legal aid and bail applications.

The other injured suspects are still under police guard at the hospital.

Their case has been presented before the Tseki Magistrates’ Court on September 30 in their absence and postponed to October 11 for legal aid and bail applications.

Makhele said the team has seized clothes, shoes, cellphones, speakers, amplifier, camera, monitor screens, blankets and bags.

He said some of the items were positively identified by lawful owners but some haven't yet.

“Therefore, the Tseki Detectives request members of community in QwaQwa who were allegedly attacked by unknown people who were armed with firearms and knives in their homes or streets to approach Tseki police station physically during office hours to be assisted in identifying their properties,” Makhele said.

