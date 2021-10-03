South Africa

Staff, patients robbed at clinic in Emalahleni

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
03 October 2021 - 17:46
Two armed men robbed staff and patients at a clinic in Emalaheni on Sunday morning.
Two armed men robbed staff and patients at a clinic in Emalaheni on Sunday morning.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two men who robbed staff and patients at the Empumelelweni Clinic in Vosman, Emalahleni, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the robbers allegedly held the security guards, as well as the entire staff and patients at gunpoint around 02:25. The men robbed patients and staff of their personal items, including cellphones, before fleeing the scene.

“During the robbery the victims were reportedly assaulted. Meanwhile, others were sprayed with pepper spray while some security guards sustained injuries,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has strongly condemned the robbery.

“The police at Vosman appeal to members of the public to assist with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects by contacting the branch commander, Col One Thobejane on 082 372 2195 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cape Town's crime crackdown to receive a boost

A joint initiative by the City of Cape Town's safety and security directorate and the Western Cape provincial government is set to see a batch of 233 ...
News
4 hours ago

Suspects sought after uncut diamonds seized in Kimberley

Unpolished diamonds worth about R41,000 were seized in the Northern Cape in a joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and ...
News
2 days ago

Increase in digital bank fraud as criminals cash in on pandemic: Sabric

With more South Africans shopping and transacting online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in digital banking ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  3. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  4. National 'welcome prayer' planned for Jacob Zuma in KZN South Africa
  5. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting