Staff, patients robbed at clinic in Emalahleni

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two men who robbed staff and patients at the Empumelelweni Clinic in Vosman, Emalahleni, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the robbers allegedly held the security guards, as well as the entire staff and patients at gunpoint around 02:25. The men robbed patients and staff of their personal items, including cellphones, before fleeing the scene.

“During the robbery the victims were reportedly assaulted. Meanwhile, others were sprayed with pepper spray while some security guards sustained injuries,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has strongly condemned the robbery.

“The police at Vosman appeal to members of the public to assist with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects by contacting the branch commander, Col One Thobejane on 082 372 2195 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

TimesLIVE