Car plunges into KZN house, leaving two injured

A car with five occupants crashed into the side of a house in Verulam, north of Durban, on Sunday.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said residents in Waterloo contacted the private security and emergency service company after hearing a loud bang and finding the car slammed against the house.

According to Balram, paramedics dispatched to the scene were informed by residents that three people, including the driver, allegedly fled the scene, leaving behind two injured passengers.

“The two sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance. Circumstances leading up to the accident were not immediately established.

“The occupants of the residence were not injured,” said Balram.

TimesLIVE