Child killed as vehicle rolls several times on Gauteng highway

A child was killed in Lanseria on Sunday night after a crash on the N14.

Emer-G-Med emergency services provider said four adults were also injured after their vehicle left the road and rolled several times, ejecting all passengers.

One of the four adults was in a critical condition and advanced life support paramedics had to stabilise him before he was airlifted to a nearby specialist facility. Three others were treated for moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“Sadly the minor was found to have suffered fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist. The patient was declared deceased on arrival,” said Emer-G-Med.

Police are investigating the crash.

TimesLIVE