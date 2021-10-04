South Africa

Child killed as vehicle rolls several times on Gauteng highway

04 October 2021 - 08:49
A child died in a serious crash in Lanseria on Sunday night.
A child died in a serious crash in Lanseria on Sunday night.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A child was killed in Lanseria on Sunday night after a crash on the N14.

Emer-G-Med emergency services provider said four adults were also injured after their vehicle left the road and rolled several times, ejecting all passengers.

One of the four adults was in a critical condition and advanced life support paramedics had to stabilise him before he was airlifted to a nearby specialist facility. Three others were treated for moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“Sadly the minor was found to have suffered fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist. The patient was declared deceased on arrival,” said Emer-G-Med.

Police are investigating the crash. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Speeding taxi drags cyclist to his death, leaves another injured

A cyclist, estimated to be about 50 years old, was killed by a speeding taxi this morning when he was crushed and dragged for over half a kilometre ...
News
18 hours ago

Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators

Why are US auto safety regulators opening a new investigation into Takata air bag inflators installed in millions of vehicles built over the past 20 ...
Motoring
1 week ago

A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla’s Autopilot safe?

Robin Geoulla had doubts about the automated driving technology equipped on his Tesla Model S when he bought the electric car in 2017
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting