COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?

October 04 2021 - 07:00

Can I get the flu shot and Covid-19 jab at the same time?

It is important to get both the flu shot and the Covid-19 vaccine, but it is not advised to get them together.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), you should be getting both vaccines, especially if you are at risk of severe Covid-19 or flu infection.

“However, these vaccines should not be given at the same time. If a person has a choice, the Covid-19 vaccine should be taken first. The two vaccines should be given on opposite arms, and should be given between 14 and 28 days of each other (that is at least two weeks apart),” it said.

The institute said this is to assist with monitoring if there is any reaction to either vaccine.