COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?
October 04 2021 - 07:00
Can I get the flu shot and Covid-19 jab at the same time?
It is important to get both the flu shot and the Covid-19 vaccine, but it is not advised to get them together.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), you should be getting both vaccines, especially if you are at risk of severe Covid-19 or flu infection.
“However, these vaccines should not be given at the same time. If a person has a choice, the Covid-19 vaccine should be taken first. The two vaccines should be given on opposite arms, and should be given between 14 and 28 days of each other (that is at least two weeks apart),” it said.
The institute said this is to assist with monitoring if there is any reaction to either vaccine.
October 04 2021 - 06:25
New Zealand drops its Covid-19 elimination plan as Delta persists
New Zealand on Monday abandoned its strategy of eliminating coronavirus, easing some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in its biggest city Auckland, and will instead look to live with the virus while controlling its spread.
The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.
"With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Ardern told a news conference."
This is a change in approach we were always going to make over time.
October 04 2021 - 06:15
Britain reports 30,439 Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths on Sunday
Britain reported 30,439 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a rise on Saturday's 30,301, and 43 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a drop on the previous day's 121, according to government data.
Reuters
October 04 2021 - 06:00
PODCAST | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?
Before SA had a secure and healthy stash of Covid-19 vaccines, there was a mighty push by the South African and African community to make sure vaccines were being supplied equitably.
However, now that we have a bountiful supply of vaccines and have hopes to vaccinate enough of the community to substantially curb transmission, a powerful “anti-vax” sentiment seems to have taken hold.
This sentiment became apparent after President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the potential development of a vaccine passport during a national address on September 19.
At the same time, many industries and companies are considering, or implementing, a mandatory vaccine policy.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23,685 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 809 new cases, which represents a 3.4% positivity rate. A further 27 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,780 to date. See more here: https://t.co/PitN6qkuhT… pic.twitter.com/IoEmmck7cK— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 3, 2021