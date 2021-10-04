South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?

04 October 2021 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Shoppers and visitors walk along Nanjing Road East in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, October 3, 2021. China contained its latest Covid-19 outbreak just in time for a week-long holiday that started on October 1, avoiding the need for travel curbs during a crucial period of consumer spending and domestic tourism.
Shoppers and visitors walk along Nanjing Road East in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, October 3, 2021. China contained its latest Covid-19 outbreak just in time for a week-long holiday that started on October 1, avoiding the need for travel curbs during a crucial period of consumer spending and domestic tourism.
Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

October 04 2021 - 07:00

Can I get the flu shot and Covid-19 jab at the same time?

It is important to get both the flu shot and the Covid-19 vaccine, but it is not advised to get them together. 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), you should be getting both vaccines, especially if you are at risk of severe Covid-19 or flu infection.

However, these vaccines should not be given at the same time. If a person has a choice, the Covid-19 vaccine should be taken first. The two vaccines should be given on opposite arms, and should be given between 14 and 28 days of each other (that is at least two weeks apart),” it said.

The institute said this is to assist with monitoring if there is any reaction to either vaccine.

October 04 2021 - 06:25

New Zealand drops its Covid-19 elimination plan as Delta persists

New Zealand on Monday abandoned its strategy of eliminating coronavirus, easing some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in its biggest city Auckland, and will instead look to live with the virus while controlling its spread.

The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.

"With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Ardern told a news conference."

This is a change in approach we were always going to make over time. 

October 04 2021 - 06:15

Britain reports 30,439 Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 30,439 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a rise on Saturday's 30,301, and 43 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a drop on the previous day's 121, according to government data.

Reuters

October 04 2021 - 06:00

PODCAST | What has caused SA’s shift in vaccine thinking?

Before SA had a secure and healthy stash of Covid-19 vaccines, there was a mighty push by the South African and African community to make sure vaccines were being supplied equitably. 

However, now that we have a bountiful supply of vaccines and have hopes to vaccinate enough of the community to substantially curb transmission, a powerful “anti-vax” sentiment seems to have taken hold.

This sentiment became apparent after President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the potential development of a vaccine passport during a national address on September 19. 

At the same time, many industries and companies are considering, or implementing, a mandatory vaccine policy.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting