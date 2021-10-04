Cyril Ramaphosa's ‘prawn’ shirt has fashion police on his trail again

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest flamboyant “family meeting” shirt has again put him on the radar of the fashion police.

Ramaphosa’s paisley print ensemble he wore when he announced the move to lockdown level 1 last week received a hilarious reaction from South Africans, with many comparing the patterns to prawns.

“Looks like peri-peri prawns,” said one Facebook user.

Another posted: “If Ocean Basket was a person.”

Others were more flattering, for example: “He’s bringing unisex style back into fashion. The shirt looks good on him. Viva President.”

A meme showing the president in his shirt beside a picture of Friends star Courtney Cox in a replica has also been doing the rounds on social media.