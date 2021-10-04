South Africa

Durban bus crash leaves 15 injured

04 October 2021 - 10:19
A bus accident in Durban has left several commuters injured.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Fifteen commuters were injured in an early morning crash between a municipal bus and a minibus taxi in Durban on Monday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the collision took place in the city.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the bus on its side.

“An on-scene triage area was established by scene commanders and the injured were treated and stabilised before being taken by ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care,” said Van Reenen.

“The cause of the collision and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation.”

TimesLIVE

