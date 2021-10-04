Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion

A home invasion on Sunday night left a man dead and his wife fighting for her life after they were shot by robbers in Randpark, Johannesburg.

Emer-G-Med private emergency services paramedics found the man had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and he was declared dead.

His wife was also shot several times and was stabilised before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reports from the scene indicated there were several armed assailants.

Police are investigating the incident.

TimesLIVE