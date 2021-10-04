South Africa

Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion

04 October 2021 - 08:48
A man was killed and his wife left in a critical condition after a home invasion on Sunday night.
A man was killed and his wife left in a critical condition after a home invasion on Sunday night.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A home invasion on Sunday night left a man dead and his wife fighting for her life after they were shot by robbers in Randpark, Johannesburg.

Emer-G-Med private emergency services paramedics found the man had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and he was declared dead.

His wife was also shot several times and was stabilised before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reports from the scene indicated there were several armed assailants.

Police are investigating the incident. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Security guard shot in Durban jewellery heist dies

The security officer who was shot on Wednesday after a robbery at a jewellery store at the Gateway mall in Umhlanga, north of Durban, has died.
News
1 day ago

Police make arrests in connection with spate of QwaQwa murders, robberies

Police in the Free State have arrested two suspects in connection with a series of house robberies, murders and attempted murders in QwaQwa.
News
12 hours ago

Suspect killed after armed robbery at filling station near Plettenberg Bay

Police shot dead a suspected robber and wounded another during a shoot-out after five armed men robbed a petrol station near Plettenberg Bay on ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting