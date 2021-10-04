South Africa

Lions on the prowl in Limpopo after escaping from private game farm

04 October 2021 - 12:36
Two lions have reportedly escaped from a private game farm in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Two lions have been spotted roaming on farms in the Baltimore area outside Lephalale in Limpopo after reportedly escaping from a private game farm.

National African Farmers Union (Nafu) president Motsepe Matlala said on Monday that farmers spotted lion tracks on October 1 and started to investigate.

Matlala said farmers sighted the lions on a farm in the area on October 2. He added they had escaped from a nearby private game farm.

He said farmers had to use tractors on Sunday evening to prevent the lions invading cattle farms.

Matlala said the big cats posed a serious threat to the livelihood of farmers and their workers.

He said two rangers were sent to the area to try to safely capture the lions.

TimesLIVE

