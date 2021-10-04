North West mayor dies in car crash

Naledi local municipality mayor Neo Schalk died in a head-on collision on Sunday morning.

Family spokesperson Tshegetso Boekhouer said the accident happened around 3am when the couple was driving home from an after tears party.

“Earlier they attended two funerals. They then stayed behind with their friends,” he said.

One of the funerals they attended was that of former Naledi municipal speaker Neo Mathibe.

A close family member who spoke to SowetanLIVE on condition of anonymity said Schalk’s wife suffered a broken arm and other minor injuries.

“It was very early in the morning and they had just left Vryburg going towards Kuruman,” she said.

Boekhouer said Schalk’s wife was in a stable condition in hospital.