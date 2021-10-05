Bail application of security guard accused of instigating fire at KZN mall on hold

Pietermaritzburg magistrate Nitesh Binessarie has reserved judgment in the bail application of a former security guard who is accused of instigating violence and looting at the Brookside Mall during unrest in the city in July.

Mdumiseni Zuma, 35, who is charged with intent to commit public violence and arson, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, the court heard Zuma had previously been dismissed from Braber Security Services for a misconduct offence prior to joining Capi Security. Zuma was a security guard for one of the mall’s tenants.

This was revealed by Hawks investigator Lt-Col Anton Booysen during cross-examination on Tuesday.

Zuma, who is originally from Nkandla, was living in the Jika Joe informal settlement, a stone’s throw from the mall set alight in July during riots initially fuelled by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.