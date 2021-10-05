South Africa

‘Beware of false prophets’: police warn of scam targeting students in Gauteng

05 October 2021 - 16:06
Genuine prophets will never request a person's money or personal belongings on the streets, warn Gauteng police. Stock photo.
Genuine prophets will never request a person's money or personal belongings on the streets, warn Gauteng police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thainoipho

Gauteng police have warned residents, particularly students, not to be duped by thieves posing as prophets whose real intention is the steal.

Detectives are investigating several cases of theft under false pretences using this modus operandi.

“It is alleged that the suspects pose as prophets and mainly target students. They will stop their victim and start prophesying to them,” said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.

“In one of the cases, the victim was lured into bringing her laptop and those of her roommates together with her cellphone and she was transported to a local supermarket, where she was required to buy salt and water. Upon returning from the store, the fake prophet was nowhere to be found.”

The public was advised to take heed of safety tips to avoid becoming victims of the scam.

“Do not stop for any strangers in the streets, let alone give them an ear, no matter how true what they say may sound,” said Mbele.

“Do not take or listen to any spiritual advice from strangers.

“Genuine prophets will never request your personal belongings on the streets, or money.”

Residents are urged to report such crimes to their nearest police station or via the MySAPS app which can be accessed on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fake news! EFF is not giving away R500k as part of election campaign

"No fake news against us can stop us from victory in the 2021 local government elections," says the party.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Fake document vehicle finance spree parks fraudster behind bars

Arthur Moyo used counterfeit bank statements, salary payslips and ID documents bearing his photo to scam banks out of R1.6m in vehicle finance.
News
3 weeks ago

Saffers among most likely in the world to fall for online romance scams

SA has been identified as one of 20 countries in the world where people are most likely to fall victim to online romance scams
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  3. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  4. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed