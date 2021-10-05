South Africa

Case against 14 in Nelson Mandela funeral scandal postponed, yet again

05 October 2021 - 15:13 By Andisa Bonani
Former Buffalo City metro councillor and Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba with former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha at the East London magistrate’s court.
Former Buffalo City metro councillor and Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba with former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha at the East London magistrate’s court.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

The case against the 14 accused in the Buffalo City metro's R10m Mandela memorial scandal was postponed again for a plea trial.

The accused appeared before the East London magistrate's court on Tuesday, where one of them, erstwhile Eastern Cape health MEC and metro councillor Sindiswa Gomba, expressed her satisfaction with the latest postponement.

Gomba is still a member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature

“This is a different kind of postponement compared to the others because we got clarity about the case management procedure. However, the delays further exacerbated my inability to participate in political work as the election date draws nearer,” she said.

Judge Bantubonke Tokota said by the time the case continues next year, everyone must have prepared their documents to prevent further impediments.

“We hope to commence the actual trial in the second term between April 11 and June 2. Two of the 14 accused [businessman Dean Fanoe and his company Mantella Trading 522 CC] have applied for a separate trial and their matter has been remanded to November 23,” Tokota said.

DispatchLIVE

