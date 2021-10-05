South Africa

Emalahleni clinic staff and patients ‘drugged’ and robbed

05 October 2021 - 10:33
Two assailants - one wielding a gun and the other a knife - entered the Empumelelweni CHC and attacked staff and patients on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/ thebigland

Patients and staff at the Empumelelweni community health clinic in Emalahleni were attacked by two assailants - one wielding a gun and the other a knife - on Sunday, the Mpumalanga department of health said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the office of health MEC Sasekani Manzini said the attackers “also sprayed a chemical to keep the staff and patients dizzy”.

The attackers took off with bags and cellphones.

Manzini said the two attackers had gained entry through the palisades, attacked the security guard and then made their way into the clinic.

“Police were called and a case has been opened. The affected staff and patients will be sent for counselling” Manzini said.

She visited the clinic on Monday where she offered support to those affected. She called on anyone with information on the attack to report it to the police.

TimesLIVE

