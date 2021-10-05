‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s fiery Twar

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza had social media in meltdown mode on Tuesday following a fiery squabble between the pair.

The heated exchange started after Shimza weighed in on government head of digital communications Athi Geleba’s comments about a controversial sports field in the Eastern Cape reportedly costing R15m.

The ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened the sports field in Lesseyton, northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown, on Monday.

The opening of the field comes a month before the local government elections.

Many on social media, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and Maimane, were suspicious about the costs of the facility.

Responding to Shivambu’s statement, Geleba listed some of the things that added to the R15m cost.